Live
- PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals
- Construction of thermal power plant at Kakarapalli strongly opposed
- HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today
- Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election
- No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha
- Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad
- Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today
- Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices
- Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh
- Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP
Just In
WG Collector orders probe into washing ashore of dead sea turtles
West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani ordered an inquiry into the washing ashore of dead sea turtles.
Bhimavaram: West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani ordered an inquiry into the washing ashore of dead sea turtles.
Considering it as a serious environmental issue, the Collector formed a committee with officials of fisheries, forest and animal husbandry and directed the officials to conduct a post-mortem on the dead turtles to know the reasons.
The District Collector conducted a meeting with the officials of forest, fisheries and animal husbandry departments and discussed on the issue of washing ashore of dead sea turtles to be beaches of Chinamynivarilanka and Pedamainavanilanka.
Stressing the need for protecting the environment and sea wealth, the Collector said West Godavari is having 19 kilometres of sea coastline and expressed serious concern over washing ashore of sea turtles from Biyyaputippa to Molaparru.
She said that fishing was banned from October to February as it is time for sea turtles laying eggs on sea shore. She said serious action will be taken on those who cause harm to sea turtles by arranging nets for fishing. At the same time she directed the officials to prevent usage of plastic covers and bottles at the beach which were causing major damage to sea
District fisheries officer RVS Prasad, district forest officer D Ashakiran, assistant director of fisheries Ch Venkateswara Rao, FDO K Vivek, K Bharati, N Sivaramakrishna and P Lavanya were present.