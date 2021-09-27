What are Tadepalli links with Taliban drugs, asks Nara Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for turning Andhra Pradesh into a 'den of drug smuggling' by joining hands with international mafia gangs involved in smuggling of heroin and other drugs.

Lokesh demanded that the State government explain to people what were the links of Tadepalli palace in Andhra Pradesh with the Taliban drugs in remote Afghanistan.

In a statement here, Lokesh expressed concern over how the country's highest investigation agencies were pointing their suspecting fingers towards AP. The national agencies were cautioning the neighbouring States to remain on high alert about AP. What was once a destination for investments and industries had now turned into a haven for gangsters, criminals and smugglers.

Lokesh termed it as 'deplorable' that the AP DGP was not doing his duty and covering up everything in order to please the Chief Minister. The State government owed an explanation to the public on the involvement of a Vijayawada-based firm in the import of drugs worth thousands of crores from Afghanistan into India.

Meanwhile, the TDP said that reports were coming to the surface about more YSRCP leaders being involved in the drug smuggling. It was found out that YSRCP MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu's son Prasanth was the head of the gang which was caught by the Telangana police when they were transporting 60 kg ganja.

The TDP leaders said that the real gangsters who were caught along with the ganja were now being allowed to go scot-free.

A new Bihar gang was brought to the fore to cover up the case pertaining to the 60 kg ganja seizure.

The YSRCP MLA should take up the challenge if his son was not guilty of ganja smuggling.