Why should people re-elect Jagan as CM, questions CPI

Ongole(Prakasam district): The people of Andhra Pradesh are of the opinion that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who ruined the State need not be the Chief Minister again, observed CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna.

At a press meet at the district party office, Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan, here on Monday, he said that the YSRCP government is mortgaging the benefits of the State to the BJP for its own political and personal aspirations.

“What did Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy do for the State, and why should the public re-elect him?” He alleged that Jagan was the prime conspirator in ruining and making the State rot in debt. He said that Jagan promised to release a job calendar on January 1, every year, but not a single DSC notification has been released so far. He said that the Chief Minister is also cheating by claiming that the other States in the country are eager to follow the Andhra model in developing education, but conveniently skips that about six lakh students migrated from government schools to private schools in the last four and a half years.

Ramakrishna flayed the Chief Minister that he is trading the benefits of the State with the BJP for his benefit. He alleged that Jagan haunted industries like Amara Raja, Jockey and a Taiwan company out of the State. He said that the BJP is trying to woo Telangana people by making fat allocations of Krishna water, against the verdict of the Brijesh Kumar tribunal. He announced that they are conducting a state-level meeting at Kadapa on October 18 to protest the decision on the division of Krishna water.

Ramakrishna said that Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu should feel shame for his statement, that no contractor is coming forward to erect the washed-away gate at the Gundlakamma project. He demanded CM Jagan to release Rs 10 crore for the gate immediately and fix it in no time. He wished that the TDP, Jana Sena and the communist parties would join together to register a record victory in the next elections.

CPI AP executive committee member Gujjula Eswaraiah, and CPI Prakasam secretary ML Narayana also present at the press meet.