Wife and lover arrested in man’s murder

Chittoor: District police arrested a wife and her lover for the murder of her husband over their illicit relationship.

Victim, Balaraju, and his wife Surya resided in Mothachen village under Kuppam Urban Police Station limits. Surya an affair with Tirupati, causing repeated family disputes after Balaraju knows their relationship and urged her to stop.

Planning ahead, they stabbed Balaraju to death with knives on March 12, while he slept, then fled.

Following a complaint from Balaraju's family, police registered a case.

District SP Tushar Dudi directed the probe, with Kuppam Sub-Division DSP Parthasaradhi overseeing it. Inspector Shankaraiah team confirmed the wife's and lover's involvement during thorough investigation and remanded them.