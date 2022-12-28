Wife beaten brutally by husband for not having children in Kurnool

A man assaulted his wife who did not have a child even after two years of marriage in Pattikonda of Kurnool district. According to the details of this incident which took place on Tuesday, Boya Lalappa and Adilakshmi of Chandoli village under Ila mandal had married their daughter Bhavani to Ram of Chanugondla village of Done mandal two years ago.



Husband started harassing his wife for not having a child since last few months. On Tuesday, he quarreled with his wife over the same issue and attacked her. She collapsed after being hit indiscriminately on her spine, legs and arms.

Bhavani was taken to Pattikonda Government Hospital for treatment and the doctors referred her to Kurnool for better treatment, said the victim's parents.

The victim's parents have alleged that their daughter-in-law has been harassing her since her marriage and expressed grief that her husband and sister-in-law were torturing her for not having children. They demanded action against husband's family.