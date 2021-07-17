Will strengthen RTC now to mitigate losses says new Chairman C M Vijayananda Reddy

Chittoor: Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for nominating him as Chairman, APSRTC Nellore region, C M Vijayananda Reddy said that his mission was to overcome all losses of the corporation and drive the organisation into profit mode with the cooperation of the staff.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, he recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a historic decision of designating all the RTC employees as state government employees with a great commitment for protecting their interest. It is evident that the TDP government has proposed to privatise the RTC with a wrong motive.

He stated that RTC Nellore region was incurring losses due to various reasons including the Covid pandemic and added the corporation would be strengthened in all aspects.

He also thanked Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy for recommending his name for the prestigious post supporting the BC communities in all respects.