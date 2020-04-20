Wishes pour in for Nara Chandrababu Naidu as he turns 70 today

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who is celebrating his seventieth birthday today has been receiving the wishes from all over Telugu states. Meanwhile, the party leaders and party cadre have also poured wishes on Chandrababu Naidu through various platforms.

One among those was MP Kesineni Nani who wrote heart-melting message to Naidu in his Twitter handle, which reads, " Dear Boss, your dedication, determination, and vision inspires us to always give our best. I know that these words are not enough to convey what an awesome and wonderful person you are. I'm glad you are our leader. Happy birthday."

Dear Boss @ncbn your dedication, determination, and vision inspires us to always give our best. I know that these words are not enough to convey what an awesome and wonderful person you are. I'm glad you are our leader. Happy birthday.#hbdncbn pic.twitter.com/BKSdsSfSwS — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) April 19, 2020

Former minister and MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao also poured wishes on Naidu by writing, "Wishing a very happy birthday Naidu garu. You are my political mentor & role model and you have proven yourself to be a leader of ethics & morality."

Wishing a very happy birthday @ncbn Garu.

You are my political mentor & role model and you have proven yourself to be a leader of ethics & morality. #HBDncbn pic.twitter.com/we84x6NNAG — Ganta Srinivasa Rao (@Ganta_Srinivasa) April 19, 2020

Amid lockdown, TDP has decided not to hold Chandrababu's Birthday celebrations and has come up with an idea of wishing him with special videos. Also as part of social service, the TDP cadre have decided to distribute meals, vegetables and other necessities by seeking permission from the police.

Chandrababu Naidu who has a vast experience as a politicians had become MLA at 25 years of age and minister at the age of 28. Later he went on to become chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and has played a key role in the national politics as well.