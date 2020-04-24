With the intervention of The Hans India, municipal officials rescue a homeless elderly woman in Tirupati

Tirupati: With the intervention of The Hans India, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) health workers have rescued a homeless elder woman on Friday at LS Nagar Colony in the city outskirts. It is learnt that someone brought this North Indian elder woman and left at LS Nagar on roadside two days ago. She was not in a position to speak properly and seemed to have not taken the diet, and no one there to take cares about her condition.

The Hans India reporter noticed it on Friday morning and immediately brought this issue to the Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha and requested to rescue that elder woman. On the request of this reporter Commissioner, Girisha deputed two health workers and sent one ambulance to the spot at LS Nagar to rescue the elderly woman.

With the help of those health workers, The Hans India reporter shifted the elderly woman to Ruia Hospital for treatment. As a precautionary measure, health workers shifted victim elderly woman to Tirupati Ruia Hospital Hospital for COVID-19 test. They assured that after testing the elderly woman will be moved to a government shelter for quarantine.