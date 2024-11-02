Woman alleges sexual abuse by YSRCP leader Nagarjuna

Guntur: A woman alleged that the former minister and YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna sexually abused her and took Rs 90 lakh from her and offered a job in his department on contract.

She said when she mounted pressure on him to return the money, Nagarjuna’s PA Murali Mohan Reddy threatened that they would kill her. She lodged a complaint at Tadepalli police station on Friday.

According to victim, she met Nagarjuna through a mediator to get a problem solved. When she went to Nagarjuna’s residence at Vemuru, she was asked to come later.

After a few days, Nagarjuna and Murali Mohan Reddy picked her up in their car at Undavalli and took her to their house. As soon as she entered the house, Murali Mohan Reddy locked the doors of the house immediately. She could not escape. The woman alleged that Nagarjuna sexually abused her twice and did not return her amount. She said because of leaders like Merugu Nagarjuna, the YSRCP became unpopular. She urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to take stern action against Merugu Nagarjuna and do justice to her. No truth in allegations: Meanwhile, former minister and YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna said there was no truth in the allegations made by the woman who lodged a complaint against him at Tadepalli police station. He along with MLC Lella Appi Reddy and former minister Ambati Rambabu submitted a memorandum to Guntur district SP Satish Kumar at the DPO on Friday.

Later, speaking to the media, Nagarjuna said he came to know about the woman through media reports. He said he had no connection with her. He was ready to cooperate in the investigation of the case. He denied taking any money from the woman.

He warned that he would file defamation cases against those who level baseless allegations against him.