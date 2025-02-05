Woman robbed of Rs. 30,000 at Pattabhipuram of Guntur, police starts probe

A theft incident has alarmed residents in the Pattabhipuram area of Guntur as a 55-year-old woman, Mutyala Lakshmi, was targeted while walking home from D-Mart with her family. The incident occurred when three unidentified men, who approached in a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road, snatched Lakshmi's handbag and swiftly fled the scene.

The victim reported that the handbag contained Rs. 30,000 in cash, adding to the shock of the crime. Following the incident, the Pattabhipuram police were promptly notified and arrived at the location to conduct an investigation.

Law enforcement officials are currently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to gather crucial evidence and have formed special teams to assist in identifying the assailants. A case has been registered, and police efforts have intensified as they seek to apprehend the thieves swiftly.

In light of the incident, the police have urged the public to remain vigilant and take precautions with their valuables, particularly in crowded areas. The community is on high alert as authorities work diligently to ensure safety and restore a sense of security in the neighborhood.