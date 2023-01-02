Woman slits husband throat in revenge in Nandyal, undergoes treatment

A woman took revenge by slitting her husband's throat in Nandyal district. The incident came to light with shocking details after the police who came to know about the matter and questioned the accused. According to the police, Brahmaiah and Lakshmi Devi are a couple of Kanalapalle village in Gospadu mandal of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh makes living by farming and has two children.



Suspicious of his wife, Brahmaiah, the husband, cut his wife's throat on December 25. Her relatives rushed her to the Nandyal Government Hospital and she has been receiving treatment for a few days. From that time Brahmaiah escaped and wandered.



In this order, Lakshmi came out of the hospital asking for coconut water and Brahma was seen in the hospital premises. She became suspicious when her husband, who had not been seen since her throat was cut, suddenly appeared. On seeing Brahmaiah wearing a mask and holding a blade in his hand, the victim became suspicious.



Fearing that he would come to kill her again, she went to Brahmaiah and took the blade from his hand and cut his throat. Brahmaiah is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.