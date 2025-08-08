Live
Woman stages protest outside her lover’s house, alleges betrayal
Devanakonda (Kurnool District): Tension flared on Thursday in P Kotakonda village in Devanakonda mandal after a woman staged a protest outside the house of a government employee, accusing him of cheating her after a five-year relationship.
The woman, Sowmya Kumari from Palakurthi village, claims that Raju, a village secretariat employee, had promised to marry her. However, she alleges that he is now preparing to marry another woman, breaking his promise.
Sowmya’s protest began during a marriage matchmaking event at Raju’s home.
She staged a sit-in outside the house, demanding that he marry her.
The situation escalated into a scuffle when Raju’s family members reportedly attempted to force her to leave.
Sowmya accused Raju of emotional and physical exploitation, stating, “He used me for five years and is now disowning me.”
She has appealed to the police and district authorities for justice, vowing to continue her protest until Raju either marries her or authorities take strict action. “Either he marries me, or I will end my life,” she declared.