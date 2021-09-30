Woman steals Rs. 65,000 from a customer's bag at Gannavaram Andhra Bank

A massive theft took place in broad daylight in Gannavaram Andhra Bank on Thursday in Vijayawada. Going into details, a woman came to the bank with two children and robbed Rs. 65,000 from another woman's bag who came to deposit money in the bank. The accused woman and her children fled from the scene



Meanwhile, the victim woman looked anxiously as the money was not found in her bag had informed the bank officials. The CCTV footage from the bank showed an unidentified woman stealing money from the bag.



The victim complained about the accused at the Gannavaram police station, based on the CCTV footage from the bank. The police, who registered a case to this extent, against the woman and carried out search operations.