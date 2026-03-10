Women are foundation of family system: TTD JEO

Tirupathi: ‘Womenare the foundation of Indian family system. Just as Vedas are sacred to scholars, Grihalakshmi (woman of the house) is equally sacred and important to a family,’ stated TTD JEO (Education & Health) Dr A Sarath.

He participated in the International Women’s Day celebrations held at Mahathi Kalakshetram in Tirupati on Monday, under the auspices of TTD.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said that women play a very important role in building families, developing society, and contributing to the progress of the nation. He said that a mother is the first teacher for every person and it is she, who teaches children values, culture, and righteous living.

TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi said that women hold a very respected place in Sanatana Dharma. She noted that the tradition of worshipping women as goddesses is unique to India. When women are educated, families and society develop. Today, women are proving their talent and contributing to progress in all fields, she added.

On this occasion, Padmavathi Awards were presented to 32 women employees from various TTD departments for their dedicated service. They were honoured with a shawl, a 5-gram silver dollar, and a memento of Goddess Sri Padmavathi.

Similarly, 78 women employees, who will retire in the coming year were also honoured with shawls and mementos.

As part of the programme, a Bharatanatyam performance and Veena concert presented by the faculty and students of SV Music College impressed the audience. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of essay writing, painting, quiz, and singing competitions conducted for women employees.

Ashlesha, CEO of Mitravak and Digital Mahila Private Limited from New Delhi; DRDO scientist Dr Chandrika Kaushik; Welfare Department Deputy EO Anandaraju, several women Deputy EOs, other officials, and a large number of women employees participated in the programme.