Women are true strength of society: Savitha

Madakasira: Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha said that women play a crucial role in shaping families and society, describing girl children as “symbols of prosperity.”

She stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been giving top priority to women’s empowerment through various welfare and development initiatives.

Addressing the International Women’s Day celebrations held in Madakasira constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, the Minister, along with local MLA M.S. Raju, said the coalition government aims to encourage at least one woman entrepreneur from every household.

Savita noted that successive TDP governments have consistently prioritised women’s welfare.

She recalled that former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao introduced property rights for women and established a women’s university to promote female education.

Continuing the same vision Chandrababu Naidu has implemented several schemes such as DWCRA groups to promote financial independence among women and programmes like Deepam to support households.

The Minister also assured Anganwadi workers that the government is aware of their issues and is committed to resolving them step by step.

She praised Anganwadi staff for their dedicated services to pregnant women and children.

Highlighting development in the region, Ms. Savita said Madakasira is receiving special attention from the State government. She noted that the Indian Designs Garments industry has provided employment to over 2,000 women and that irrigation projects worth`254 crore are being planned for the constituency.

Several women employees were felicitated during the event, and the Minister also inspected exhibition stalls set up as part of the celebrations.