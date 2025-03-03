Women cops take part in yoga, meditation

Nellore: On the occasion of the International Women’s Day on March 8, the police administration has organised Yoga, Meditation, Musical Chair etc programmes to the women working in the department at Umesh Chandra meeting hall located on the premises of the Police Parade Ground on Sunday.

Women cops working in Nellore city and Nellore rural mandal and women protection secretaries (WPS) in good number participated in the event.

Yoga Guru Murali made the cops practice exercises like Yoga, Pranayam, Suryanamaskaram and meditation on the occasion.

After conclusion of the programme, Additional SP Ch Soujanya addressed the cops and asked them to practice the exercises every day as such exercises will help them to stand maximum time during the Bandobust.

She said that yoga will help a person to overcome the pressure from burden of work and provide relaxation while discharging their responsibilities.

City DSP Sindhu Priya and others were present.