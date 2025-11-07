Women cricketer Sricharani receives grand welcome at Gannavaram Airport

Indian cricketer Sricharani was greeted with a grand reception at Gannavaram Airport upon her return home.

The celebration was attended by state ministers Anitha, Sandhyarani, and Savita, as well as Vijayawada MP Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), SHAP officials, and representatives from the Andhra Cricket Association.

Sricharani played a vital role in representing India during the Women's ODI World Cup victory, and her achievement has been met with immense pride and admiration from her home state Andhra Pradesh.