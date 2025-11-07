Live
- Privatisation of govt medical colleges is a death warrant for public health: YSRCP
- Complete rationalisation of polling stations systematically
- Women cricketer Sricharani receives grand welcome at Gannavaram Airport
- Weather alert: Rains likely in AP and Telangana amid surface trough formation
- Wrestler Geetha Pahelwan felicitated
- Sreenidi Deccan bolster defence with signing of Mohd Aqib
- Tirupati Co-operative Bank conducts public auction of mortgaged property
- Bowlers earn India 48-run win over Oz, take 2-1 series lead
- Chess World Cup: Vidit romps to round 3; Pranav, Pranesh advance
- Intensify vigil on history sheeters, suspects: SP
Indian cricketer Sricharani was greeted with a grand reception at Gannavaram Airport upon her return home.
The celebration was attended by state ministers Anitha, Sandhyarani, and Savita, as well as Vijayawada MP Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), SHAP officials, and representatives from the Andhra Cricket Association.
Sricharani played a vital role in representing India during the Women's ODI World Cup victory, and her achievement has been met with immense pride and admiration from her home state Andhra Pradesh.
