Women employees felicitated

Vijayawada: NTR District Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that women working in government offices are setting an example for society by successfully balancing both family responsibilities and professional duties. Stating that women’s strength is the future of the nation, he praised women employees for their dedication and contribution to public service. International Women’s Day was celebrated at the DTC office here on Monday.

The programme was organised with women employees of the department, and Purendra attended as the chief guest. On the occasion, he felicitated the women employees and presented them with gifts. Addressing the gathering, he said that women in the past had fought movements for equal rights, including equal wages for women workers, better working conditions and the right to vote. As a result of those struggles, International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 across the world, recognising women’s rights, empowerment and their contribution to society.

