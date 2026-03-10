Women employees role models: JC Ilakkiya

Vijayawada: NTR district joint collector S Ilakkiya said women employees are setting an example to society by successfully balancing their responsibilities at home and workplace. She called upon women to achieve greater success with physical and mental strength and to actively participate in social service along with public service. International Women’s Day celebrations were organised by the APNGGO Association Women’s Wing at the APNGGO Home in Vijayawada on Monday.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of women’s wing chairperson Nirmala Kumari. Addressing the gathering, Ilakkiya said women play a crucial role in society and are the backbone of the family system. She said that women are excelling in various fields such as education, healthcare, administration, science and technology, sports and business, becoming role models for others. APNGGO Association State president A Vidyasagar said that women have the potential to achieve greater heights if given proper encouragement and opportunities. He praised the district administration’s efforts through the RISE centre to promote entrepreneurship among rural women.