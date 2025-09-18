Women empowerment top of our agenda: Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was giving top priority to women’s empowerment and health, stressing its impact on families, communities and the nation at large.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ programme, held in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here on Wednesday.

Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid special attention to uplifting the poor and strengthening women’s healthcare. “Under Modi’s leadership, India will become the world’s second-largest economy by 2038 and the largest by 2047. With new GST reforms, people’s purchasing power will increase further,” the Chief Minister said. Highlighting the state’s initiatives, Naidu informed that 13,944 health camps are being conducted across Andhra Pradesh, focusing on maternal and child health protection, care for pregnant women, and vaccination drives.

He urged women to actively use the health programme for a better life.

The Chief Minister said the state is spending Rs 19,264 crore on healthcare this year. Andhra Pradesh has introduced a universal health insurance scheme, providing free coverage of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per family.

For the poor, the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust will cover medical expenses up to Rs 25 lakh. He also pointed to Project Sanjeevani, taken up with Tata and Gates Foundation, to create digital health records for every citizen.

Turning to women’s economic empowerment, Naidu highlighted the achievements of DWCRA women’s groups and noted that their collective savings crossed Rs 20,000 crore.

“Only two percent have defaulted on loans, which reflect their financial discipline. We have set a target of making one lakh women millionaires,” he said. Naidu reiterated his commitment to driving Andhra Pradesh forward in all sectors with the support of the Centre.

FM Sitharaman, who also took part in the programme, praised Prime Minister Modi’s focus on women-centric reforms. She cited the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which ensured bank accounts for millions of women, enabling them to directly access welfare schemes. “PM Modi has consistently championed women’s development.

Even during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, he auctioned gifts he received to fund education and welfare of girl children,” she recalled.

Sitharaman said the government remains committed to promoting education for rural girls and strengthening policies that directly empower women.