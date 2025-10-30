Women exhorted to spot early signs of breast cancer

Visakhapatnam: Women should be vigilant of signs of breast cancer and consider medical intervention after identifying the initial signs, exhorted Shireen Rehman, president of Chaitanya Sravanthi.

Building awareness about breast cancer among women at a camp organised here on Wednesday, Dr. Shireen Rehman said, "As October is considered as cancer awareness month, the initiative is taken to educate communities and encourage them to identify signs and seek medical help."

Chaitanya Sravanthi has been empowering women through various service-oriented programmes.

Sharing the early symptoms of breast cancer, Dr. Shireen Rehman warned women not to ignore lumps or bleeding in the breasts and urged them to consult doctors as soon as they spot any unusual symptom. "If breast cancer is detected early, it can be cured. But early detection is very important to save lives. However, compared to other countries, a large number of women are dying from breast cancer in India," she lamented.

Further, Dr. Shireen Rehman underlined the need for regular screening, especially women who are above 35 years of age.

A number of women took part in the awareness camp.