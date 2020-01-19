Women held a massive rally in Vijayawada, welcomes the decision of decentralization of the development

The YSR Congress on Sunday held a massive rally in support of the development of all regions of the state. Party activists, women and people organized a rally from BRTS Road to Maduranagar. Minister Vellampally Srinivas, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Malladi Vishnu, Parthasarathy, MP Gautam Reddy and party leaders Yarlagadda Venkatrao and Devineni Avinash participated in the rally.

On this occasion, the women of Vijayawada demanded that all parts of the state be developed. Said to welcome three capitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that the rally was undertaken only to prevent fraud. Vijayawada people welcomed the decisions of the Chief Minister Jagan's decision. "Thousands of people and women have come on the roads to support the government, " minister opined.

Vellampalli also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu for insider trading in Amaravati.