Women police special strength to the force: SP

Tirupati :District Police are conducting awareness programmes on women's safety and empowerment ahead of International Women's Day. District SP L Subbarayudu directed police teams to organize these events across the district. As part of the event, police officials and staff visited schools, colleges, women's hostels, markets, and other areas. They educated women on safety measures, cybercrimes, scams, and emergency helpline numbers. Women were advised to stay alert, use legal help, and contact police without hesitation. In rural areas, police held night meetings with villagers to discuss women's protection. The department reaffirmed its commitment to women's safety at all times.

As part of the awareness programme Women DSP Srilatha organized a special medical camp for women at Tirupati Police Grounds on Friday, as per SP orders.

On this occasion SP L Subbarayudu addressed women police staff during a special meeting. He extended Women's Day wishes to doctors and police family members. He noted that women lead in every field, from family roles to careers, contributing greatly to society. The SP lauded women police for their courage, dedication, and discipline. He said to act swiftly against crimes on women, stay close to the public, and build trust so women confidently approach police. He called women police a special strength to the force. SP Subbarayudu, wife L Indu Harika, Keerthi, ASPs Vimala Kumari, Venkata Rao, Ravimanoharachari, Srinivasulu, Doctor Madhuri, CID DSP Hemalatha, Women PS CI Sunil, Tamim Ahmed were present.