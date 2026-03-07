Women urged to reach top positions with confidence

Vijayawada: SeniorIPS officer Malika Garg said that women can achieve the highest positions in any field if they recognise their potential and move forward with confidence. She was the chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the women officers of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Malika Garg emphasised that women’s empowerment should not remain merely a slogan but must be reflected in everyday life. She noted that although women in some sections of society still face challenges, they can overcome them through education, self-confidence, and financial independence. She advised women not to limit themselves by believing they can do only certain types of work. Instead, they should have the courage to face any situation and move forward with determination.

Sharing an experience from her career, she said that while serving as an election observer in Chandigarh, she was suddenly assigned the responsibility of Superintendent of Police in Palnadu district.

Initially assuming the task would be routine, she travelled overnight to Narasaraopet but soon discovered that the situation was tense with serious disturbances. By quickly reorganising her approach and forming a dedicated team, she was able to bring the situation under control within a short time.

This experience, she said, reinforced her belief that self-confidence and decisive action are keys to overcoming challenges.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of APPCB chairman Dr P Krishnaiah, whohighlighted the crucial role of women in society’s development. Dr Sravanthi, founder of Sravanthi Hospitals, spoke about the importance of regular health check-ups and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Prizes were distributed to winners of competitions organised for women staff. APPCB officials, students from Siddhartha College, and staff from Vijayawada and Guntur offices attended the event in large numbers.