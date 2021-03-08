Women's Day celebrations held at Tadepalli, YS Jagan assures support for women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of International Women's March has said that women were active in the DWACRA movement and made the country proud. However, he expressed concern as there are sill 40 percent of women who are illiterates. CM YS Jagan had participated in the International Women's Day celebrations held at the camp office in Tadepalli and showered wishes to all the women leaders and officials.

Speaking at a meeting held later, the CM said that a committee should be set up in every organisation for the welfare of women and that the AP Secretariat was initiating this program. He said that past rulers had spoken of degrading women. "We are taking steps to help women become financially viable and women help desks would be set up in every police station," Jagan said.

YS Jagan said that the government has introduced many schemes for women and asserted that the government has spent about Rs. 13,022 crores in the last two years for Amma Vodi scheme benefitting 85 lakh children. The chief minister also emphasised on the various schemes launched for the welfare of the women.