Women’s panel to receive grievances tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja will visit Rajamahendravaram city on March 12 as part of the “Jan Sunwai” special drive being conducted by the commission to address women’s grievances. District Women and Child Welfare Officer T Sridevi said the chairperson will arrive at the R&B Guest House in the city on Thursday morning. During the visit, she will directly hear the problems of women from the erstwhile East Godavari region, including East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema and Polavaram districts.

A grievance meeting will be held at the conference hall of the R&B Guest House, where petitions will be received from affected women. Women facing issues such as domestic violence, harassment and other forms of injustice can submit their complaints during the programme. Officials said the petitions received will be examined in coordination with the concerned departments and steps will be taken under the supervision of the Women’s Commission chairperson to resolve the issues at the earliest. Sridevi appealed to women from the erstwhile East Godavari districts who are facing difficulties to make use of this opportunity and present their grievances. Officials from the district administration, legal cell and police department are expected to take part in the programme.