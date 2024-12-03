Live
Workers protest demanding justice to family of deceased driver
Tension prevailed at Coromandel Fertilisers Limited as workers took out a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Demanding compensation for the deceased worker, they staged a dharna at the company.
The workers demanded justice for the family members of S Ramana, a car driver, who died after falling into a water sump in the organisation. The workers expressed anger at the management stating that they tried to maintain silence over Ramana’s death. The protesters demanding an ex-gratia of Rs.50 lakh to the deceased family.
Police personnel arrived at the venue to control the situation.
