Workers protest demanding justice to family of deceased driver

Highlights

Tension prevailed at Coromandel Fertilisers Limited as workers took out a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam : Tension prevailed at Coromandel Fertilisers Limited as workers took out a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Demanding compensation for the deceased worker, they staged a dharna at the company.

The workers demanded justice for the family members of S Ramana, a car driver, who died after falling into a water sump in the organisation. The workers expressed anger at the management stating that they tried to maintain silence over Ramana’s death. The protesters demanding an ex-gratia of Rs.50 lakh to the deceased family.

Police personnel arrived at the venue to control the situation.

