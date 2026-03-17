Works worth Rs 575 cr taken up in 5 yrs: Mayor

Vijayawada: Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said that development works worth about Rs 575 crore were carried out in the city during her five-year tenure with the support of corporators, municipal officials and citizens.

The present elected body of the civic corporation will complete its five-year tenure on March 17, after which Special Officer rule will come into effect from March 18. Bhagya Lakshmi assumed office as Mayor on March 18, 2021.

Addressing the media at her chamber at the VMC premises in Vijayawada on Monday, the mayor said the funds were utilised for laying Black Top (BT) roads, Cement Concrete (CC) roads, underground drainage (UGD), drainage systems, drinking water supply, development of parks and city beautification works. Several projects were also implemented under schemes such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and grants from the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions. Expressing satisfaction over the achievements during her tenure, the mayor thanked corporators, municipal officials, public representatives and citizens for their cooperation in implementing development initiatives. She said development activities were carried out across all three Assembly constituencies in the city, covering roads, drainage, sanitation and drinking water supply.

Highlighting civic achievements, Bhagya Lakshmi said Vijayawada secured third rank in the Swachh Survekshan rankings in 2021 in the category of cities with a population above 10 lakh. In 2022, the city ranked fifth and achieved a four-star rating along with the Water Plus certificate under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). The city also received a five-star rating in the Garbage-Free City category and recognition under the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0.

Providing details of works taken up, she said Rs 91.47 crore was spent on BT roads and Rs 101.37 crore on CC roads, while Rs 19.51 crore was utilised for steps, drains, ramps and other works in hill areas. Infrastructure projects such as development of Payakapuram tank with Rs 3.25 crore, extension of UGD lines, drainage pumping stations and improvement of drinking water supply were also taken up. About ₹67 crore was spent under the AMRUT scheme between 2021 and 2025.

Other works included construction of overhead tanks, reservoirs and new pipelines. A Rail Under Bridge (RUB) at Madhuranagar was constructed at a cost of Rs 17.42 crore, while Rs 12.10 crore was spent on sports infrastructure, swimming pools and parks. Additionally, she said a retaining wall was constructed along the banks of the Krishna River in Phase II at a cost of Rs 7.78, along with the development of a retaining wall plaza and an entry plaza adjacent to the protective wall at Rs 7.78 crore.

The mayor said the corporation also cleared several old dues inherited from previous administrations. She added that development works were continued through the corporation’s own resources using a green channel mechanism. She also said that the civic body rejected Rs 450 crore Public-Private Partnership drainage project proposal as it would have placed a financial burden on the corporation.

Responding to allegations by some political leaders, Bhagya Lakshmi said the claims were baseless and invited critics to verify the development works carried out in the city. She said several projects were implemented without imposing any additional tax burden on the people during her five-year tenure.