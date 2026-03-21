World Head Injury awareness rally held

Nellore: On Friday, marking World Head Injury Day a two-wheeler rally was organised to raise public awareness. The rally proceeded from the VR High School grounds in Nellore city to Apollo Hospitals, Nellore, under the leadership of Apollo Hospitals Medical Superintendent Dr. Sriram Satish, along with Dr. Venkat, Dr. Ubed, Dr. Srinivas, and Dr. Bindu Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers highlighted the central theme of this year's Head Injury Day: "My Brain Injury Journey."

With the specific objective of ensuring that others do not have to endure the suffering experienced by individuals affected by head injuries, the Emergency, Neurosurgery, and Critical Care departments of Apollo Hospitals joined forces to undertake this initiative.