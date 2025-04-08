World Health Day focuses on importance of maternal, new-born health

Tirupati: World Health Day was celebrated in a grand manner at District Medical and Health Office in Tirupati on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, DM&HO Dr V Balakrishna Naik emphasised the importance of focusing on maternal and new-born health, stressing the need to eliminate preventable deaths and ensure long-term well-being for women.

He highlighted that programmes like ‘Ayushman Bharat’ are playing a significant role in improving maternal and child health through dedicated efforts by health staff. Awareness is being created among pregnant women about the importance of nutrition, rest, warning signs during pregnancy, and necessary precautions.

Dr Naik also mentioned that through ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ initiative, services such as anaemia screening and treatment are being extended to adolescents and pregnant women. Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal is helping in tracking pregnant women and newborns to ensure timely delivery of antenatal and postnatal services.

This year’s World Health Day theme — ‘My Health, My Right” — is being propagated among the public to inspire healthier beginnings and a hopeful future. Following the programme, a health rally was conducted from the DM&HO office to the SVIMS Circle to raise public awareness. Several officials participated in the event, including Dr RR Reddy, RMO of Maternity Hospital and others were present.