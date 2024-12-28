World Telugu Mahasabhalu begins in grandeur in Vijayawada

The sixth World Telugu poets Conference commenced today in Vijayawada, with the former Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana, inaugurating the event. In a ceremonial start, Justice Ramana and Margadarshi MD Shailaja Kiran lit the Jyoti, following a tribute to the statue of Telugu Thalli. Notable figures such as MLA Sujana Chowdhury, Mandali Buddha Prasad, and Vishwa Hindi Parishad National President Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad were among the attendees.

Over 1,500 delegates from across India and abroad have gathered in Vijayawada for the two-day celebrations at the KBN College campus. The arrival of poets, writers, language enthusiasts, and distinguished guests began on Friday. In addition to the main Cherukuri Ramoji Rao stage set up in the Potti Sriramulu Sabha premises, two additional stages have been prepared for various conferences, poetry readings, and literary gatherings.

These events are organised jointly by the World Telugu Writers Association, the Krishna District Writers Association, and KBN College, all aimed at preserving and promoting the Telugu language for future generations.