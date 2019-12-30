Y Sujana Chowdary assures Centre's intervention on Amaravati

Vijayawada: Stating that Centre knows how to do justice to farmers who gave lands for capital Amaravati, BJP Rajya Sabha member Y Sujana Chowdary said the Centre would intervene in capital shifting issue at an appropriate time.

Giving a power-point presentation at a press conference on Amaravati capital works here on Sunday, Chowdary said that the state government would face the situation where it would have to pay Rs 2 lakh crore compensation to farmers, contractors, and others if capital was shifted.

He said that the state government had spent nearly Rs 10,000 crore on various heads in capital area and several works were completed while some others were halted in midway. The government also borrowed money to pay interest on this head, he said adding that the Central government had released Rs 2,500 crore for capital construction.

The BJP MP said farmers, contractors, and investors who bought the Amaravati bonds would approach legal forums. The state government should answer all these legal questions and the state would face financial emergency if this situation continues.

He wondered how the state government could pay the compensation to them when the state was already facing a financial crisis. He pointed out that there was no need to shift the capital when the required infrastructure available in the capital. He questioned what was the reason to shift capital from Amaravati.

Chowdary wondered as to how the governments could change the capitals frequently whenever Chief Minister changed. Stating that it would also show the country as well as state in poor light, he pointed out that the negative growth in the state would impact the nation's growth rate.

He asked the people of 13 districts of the state to mount pressure on the state government to stop the capital shifting plans. He also challenged the state government to take action if anyone involved in insider trading.

Later, the MP visited capital villages and interacted with the farmers and landowners. He assured them that the Centre would involve in the issue and see that justice was done to them. On the occasion, the landowners brought to his notice that the police had arrested some youth of Amaravati villages and their whereabouts were not traced so far.

On the occasion, he said that the BJP would make a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission and would extend all possible support. Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, BJP senior leader Lakshmipathi Raja and others were present.