Yanamala accuses govt of misleading NHRC on Anna canteens

Amaravati: TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the state government gave false information to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) saying that Anna canteens were not closed down in Andhra Pradesh.

Ramakrishnudu said the government was not only betraying the poor workers, daily wage earners and others but also misleading the national level Constitutional institutions like NHRC.

The ruling party was insensitive and indifferent to the need for ensuring justice to the poorer sections with whose votes it came to power, he said in a statement on Thursday.

He pointed out Anna canteens were shut down as the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had not released funds for them. This was despite the fact that the canteens served food at just Rs 5 to poor workers. Just like Praja Vedika, the Anna canteens project was also demolished, he observed.

The former minister also condemned the attack on a Dalit magistrate allegedly by YSRCP leaders in Chittoor district describing the episode as an example for the lack of safety and security for people of weaker sections under the 'autocratic and oppressive' rule of Jagan.

"It is clear that the Chittoor YSRCP leaders were behind the attack on the judge. The incident is nothing but an attack on the judiciary. But, police are not filing a case based on the complaint given by the judge.

There will be no security to common man as even a judge was himself facing such victimisation," he said and demanded an impartial probe into the incident be conducted.