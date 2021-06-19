Yanamala describes Jagan's claims on job 'a jugglery of numbers'

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to explain to the aspiring youth why it did not fill the 2.3 lakh government vacancies in tune with its non-stop promises on job creation. He said the Chief Minister was making empty claims in his job calendar after having caused loss of work to over one crore workers. The full page ads were full of bogus claims on giving 6.03 lakh government jobs in the past two years. Jagan betrayed the youth by taking a U-turn on the Special Category Status (SCS).

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that on May 30, the government released a progress book on his two years rule in which 4.77 lakh vacancies were shown as filled. Now, after 15 days, the Chief Minister showed 1.25 lakh more jobs as having been filled. This was enough to say how the YSRCP was misleading the public.

Ramakrishnudu termed it as sheer betrayal to show 50,000 RTC jobs and 95,212 outsourcing staff in different wings in the list of government job creation. Jagan Reddy has not made any efforts to fill 2.30 lakh government vacancies in the past two years but now he released a job calendar for 10,143 government jobs. No DSC till now. Why were BC backlog posts not shown in the calendar, he asked.

If the volunteers were regular employees, they should be paid Rs. 18,000 as per the Minimum Wages Act. The 2.59 lakh volunteers and 3.81 lakh Sachivalayam posts were only given to the YSRCP workers without following a lawful recruitment process, he pointed out.

Ramakrishnudu termed it as bankrupt on the part of the YSRCP regime to claim 12,000 outsourcing staff in liquor shops and another 20,000 outsourcing staff in medical and health and other wings as jobs. As many as 26,325 staff that was taken on emergency duty during Covid, but later removed, was shown in the list of job creation.

He said that Rs 2,000 unemployment allowance started by the TDP government was cancelled to 6 lakh youth. Over 7,000 candidates of Group 1 Mains exam were put to psychological turmoil because of lack of transparency. Over 40 lakh construction workers became jobless due to the sand policy. Another 5 lakh spinning mill workers faced problems as the government did not pay Rs 2,000 crore arrears. Over 5 lakh employees in private school were struggling due to lack of salaries. The fate of 25 lakh workers in small and medium industries was hanging in balance. Over 10 lakh small traders lost their livelihoods. The cancellation of Amaravati works caused loss of work to 60,000 workers. Singapore start-ups and major companies like Franklin Templeton went away to other states, he said.