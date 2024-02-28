Yarlagadda Venkatarao conducts Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam

The Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam was conducted at the TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao's initiative in the hopes of securing victory for the TDP candidates in the upcoming elections and seeing Nara Chandrababu Naidu re-elected as Chief Minister. The Yarlagadda Ashtadravya Mahaganapati, Rajya Lakshmi, Sudarshana Lakshmi Narasimha yagm took place at the Mandal TDP office in Prasadampadu Village of Vijayawada Rural Mandal.

The morning rituals began with swastivachanam, ganatipuja, and punyahavachanam led by Yarlagadda Venkatarao and Gnaneshwari couple in the presence of 75 ritvikkulas chanting Vedic mantras. Yajnikaswami Vedanta expert Dr. Balakrishna Guruji guided the proceedings on the second day. The day's activities included Yagasala worship, Mahasudarshan Ashtadravya Abhishekam, Lakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam, and Trilokya Mohana Gauri Pusparchana.





Over 2500 devotees received Mahaprasad and Annaprasad during the day, with special poojas and Yagapujas being conducted in the evening. The Narasimha Homam was performed in the evening followed by the distribution of Mahaprasad.

Boppana Bhavakumar, Jasthi Venkateswara Rao, Arumalla Krishna Reddy, Boppana Hari, Gudavalli Narasiah, Jasthi Sridhar, Mandava Ramya, Mandava Lakshmi, Koneru Sandeep Paruchuri Naresh, and others were present at the event.