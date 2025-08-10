Yellow Alert Issued for Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the monsoon trough persists over the Bay of Bengal, with expectations of a low-pressure system forming in the northwest and west-central Bay on Wednesday, the 13th.

Due to this system and the ongoing surface circulation, moderate to heavy rains are forecast across the region, with gusty winds expected at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

In Telangana, the alert affects 13 districts, including Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Residents are advised to prepare for moderate to heavy rainfall.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Prakasam, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema. Moderate to heavy rains are expected, with the possibility of thundershowers in some areas of Rayalaseema.

Heavy rainfall has already affected many districts, including Hyderabad, where torrential rain transformed roads into rivers, causing significant traffic disruptions. Rajahmundry also experienced intense rainfall, leading to similar conditions.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant as conditions may worsen with the predicted weather patterns.