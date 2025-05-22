Yoga brings mental peace, complete health: Geetanjali Sharma

Machilipatnam: Krishna district in-charge Collector Geetanjali Sharma urged everyone to achieve mental peace and complete health through the practice of Yoga. She called upon all citizens to participate in yoga programmes and become healthier.

On Wednesday morning, in connection with the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day, the c at the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall in the city, organised by the AYUSH Department. She was the chief guest and inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, she announced that ‘Yoga Andhra 2025’ has been launched on Wednesday in preparation for International Yoga Day on June 21. She stated that various yoga competitions and other programmes will be conducted in the district for a month until June 21.

She highlighted the numerous benefits of practicing yoga, emphasising that connecting the mind with the body leads to complete health, happiness, and a peaceful life. Yoga programmes will be organised by the AYUSH Department in collaboration with various yoga associations not only at the district level but also at the mandal and village levels.

Yoga gurus, along with their disciples, will provide yoga training to people across the district. These yoga training classes will also be conducted in colleges and schools after the summer holidays.

Preparations are underway to organise a large-scale yoga event on Manginapudi Beach on that day. The collector urged everyone to continue practicing yoga continuously for their personal health, even after the month-long government programmes conclude, emphasising the importance of individual dedication. She called upon all citizens to participate in these yoga programmes and achieve good health.

DRO K Chandrashekhara Rao, Municipal Commissioner Bapiraju, RDO K Swathi, District Animal Husbandry Department Officer Chinna Narasimhulu, District Education Officer Ramarao, DSDO Jhansi Lakshmi, DSP Ch Raja, RIO Solomon Raju, AYUSH Department Senior Medical Officer Javed Khan, Dr. Bhagyalakshmi, Yoga Gurus Gurunatha Babu, Chintaiah, and others also participated.