Live
Just In
Yoga competitions to be held from Aug 20 in Kurnool
Kurnool: Yoga Association of Kurnool district secretary Avinash Shetty said that the district level Yoga selection competitions would be held at Outdoor Stadium on August 20.
Speaking to The Hans India, Avinash said that the selection competitions would be held in the age group of 8-10, 10-12, 12-14, 14-16, 16-18, 18-21, 21-25, 25-30, 30-35 and 35-45 above men and women.He said the athletes, who exhibit awesome skills at the selection competition, would be taken to represent the 48th State-level yoga competitions on behalf of Kurnool district which are likely to be conducted in the second week of September.
Interested athletes have to pay an entry fee of Rs 30. The athletes are advised to bring an Aadhaar card xerox copy, bonafide certificates and two passport size photos for selections.For further information, the athletes are advised to contact 9247400100