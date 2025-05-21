Yoga must become a part of everyone’s life: Collector Ranjith Basha

Kurnool, May 21, 2025: Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha emphasized that yoga should become an integral part of everyone’s life. He inaugurated the ‘Yogandhra’ campaign curtain-raiser program at the city’s Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a month-long awareness initiative leading up to International Yoga Day on June 21.

The event witnessed active participation from the public and officials alike, with yoga demonstrations conducted by trained instructors. The Collector, Mayor, Superintendent of Police, and other key officials also practiced yoga asanas during the session.

Addressing the occassion, the Collector recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the observance of International Yoga Day on June 21 during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014, a proposal that was supported by 177 countries. Since 2015, the day has been celebrated annually across the globe.

The Collector stated that a wide-ranging awareness campaign on the health benefits of yoga will be carried out throughout the district until June 21. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister are scheduled to participate in a massive yoga event in Visakhapatnam on June 21, which is expected to draw over five lakh participants. The state government is aiming to involve two crore people across Andhra Pradesh in this initiative.

Outlining the schedule, the Collector noted that from May 21 to 27, master trainers will be identified and trained. From May 28 to June 3, these trainers will conduct training programs at the mandal level, followed by village and ward-level training sessions from June 4 to 16.

Additional events include a mass rally on May 27, mandal-level public events with elected representatives and officials on May 28, and a rangoli competition on June 2. Yoga-related competitions such as singing, painting, and essay writing will be conducted in schools, colleges, and universities on June 18 and 19.

Collector Basha stressed the numerous health benefits of yoga and urged the public to actively participate in the Yogandhra campaign.

Mayor BY Ramayya expressed happiness over the initiative, calling it a positive step towards a healthier India. He suggested incorporating yoga classes in schools, noting that yoga enhances not only health but also academic and athletic performance.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya announced the detailed schedule of Yogandhra events running from May 21 to June 21 across all administrative levels from district to village. She encouraged participants to register through the official app and highlighted yoga’s role in promoting mental wellness and reducing stress.

The curtain-raiser event also included the unveiling and distribution of informational brochures on yoga. Prior to the main event, a symbolic balloon launch was held at the Town Model High School, flagged off by the Collector, SP, and Joint Collector.

SP Vikrant Patil, Municipal Commissioner Ravindrababu, DRO Venkata Narayanamma, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, DM&HO Dr Shanti Kala, AYUSH Department’s Dr Prasad, State Secretary of Yoga Association Avinash, Yoga instructors Muniswamy, Vijay Kumar, Dr Mumtaz Begum, Gauri, other district officials, yoga practitioners, and students participated in the event