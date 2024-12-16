Young Andhra Pradesh Woman Killed in US Car Accident, Community Rallies for Support

Vijayawada: In Memphis, Tennessee, 26-year-old Nagasri Vandana Parimala, originally from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, lost her life in a tragic car accident on Friday evening. Vandana, who was studying data science at the University of Memphis, was traveling with two friends when their vehicle collided with a truck. While Vandana was pronounced dead at the hospital, her friends remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

Vandana had arrived in the United States in December 2022 to pursue her master's degree and had also been working as a conference assistant at the University of Memphis. Her role included handling logistics, organizing sessions, and generating key reports for university events. Prior to moving to the US, Vandana had worked in Chennai as a source code professional after completing her undergraduate studies in electronics and communication engineering.

Reports suggest that the accident occurred after Vandana had finished her shift and was driving home with her friends. Local authorities in Memphis confirmed the incident and have since informed Vandana's family back in Tenali.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has stepped in to assist Vandana's family with the process of repatriating her body to India. Her father, Ganesh, expressed gratitude for the support from the community during this difficult time. "We are deeply touched by the efforts of TANA and the overwhelming support we are receiving from everyone," he said.

Vandana’s untimely death has left her family and friends in shock, but they are taking solace in the memories of a young woman who was known for her dedication, both in academics and her professional life. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nadendla Manohar also reached out to Vandana’s family, offering his condolences and support.

As the community comes together to support her grieving family, the loss of Vandana serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by students abroad and the tight-knit support systems that help them navigate these difficult circumstances.