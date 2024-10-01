  • Menu
Young investor gives back: LLB student contributes Rs.2 Lakhs to flood-affected family in Vijayawada

Young investor gives back: LLB student contributes Rs.2 Lakhs to flood-affected family in Vijayawada
Akshay Sai Mandali an LLB student at Mahindra University who has been into investing since he was 8th grade, aspiring to become a portfolio manager.

Akshay Sai Mandali an LLB student at Mahindra University who has been into investing since he was 8th grade, aspiring to become a portfolio manager. He deeply disheartened by the suffering faced by the poor in Vijayawada decided to contribute in aiding the families affected by the flood parallel to the government.

He on this noted has provided a financial aid of ₹2l to a family whose household had been affected by recent floods in Krishna District. “ Since I was a young boy, the one man who has always inspired me to do good deeds , respected Pavan Kalyan sir has yet again showed me a way.”

