Young man allegedly ends life over harrasment by loan app agents in East Godavari

In an unfortunate incident, a young man allegedly ended life over the harassment by online loan app agents in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district on sunday.



Going into the details, Srinivas, who works as a shift operator at Dowleshwaram substation, took loans from many loan apps. After that he paid all the loans. However, even after paying the loan the harassment of the loan app administrators has increased. Srinivas committed suicide as the harassment did not stop even after paying the debt.

The police said that the victim could not bear the harassment and committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan. They said that Srinivas was harassed even after paying money to the loan app and asserted that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.