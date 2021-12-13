Young man beaten for taking photographs of the women at Mahanandi in Kurnool

A young man who misbehaved indecently towards female devotees was beaten by the locals on Sunday night in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. Going into the details, devotees from Tadipati came to Mahanandi to see Mahanandiswara.

Against this backdrop, the controversy erupted when a young man working as a toilet operator took photographs of the woman who has gone to nature calls in the backyard. He said that the Management has asked to take photographs. With this the devotees crushed the young man.

As soon as the matter was brought to the attention of the police they rushed to the spot and took the young man to the station. The devotees then reached the station and demanded that the organisers be called. They later apologized and the photos were deleted.