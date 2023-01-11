  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Young man ends life after his lover's parents threaten him in Nandyal

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

In a tragic incident occurred in Dornipadu mandal and Chaka Rajuvemu in Nandyal, a Dalit youth (Dalit youth) Prasanna Kumar (24) committed suicide by swallowing poison due to the threats of his girlfriend's parents.

In a tragic incident occurred in Dornipadu mandal and Chaka Rajuvemu in Nandyal, a Dalit youth (Dalit youth) Prasanna Kumar (24) committed suicide by swallowing poison due to the threats of his girlfriend's parents.

According to details, Prasanna Kumar fell in love with a young woman from Jammalamadugu. The lover's parents came to know about this love affair. They warned the young man to forget their girl. Prasanna Kumar was offended by this and committed suicide.

Based on the complaint of the deceased's mother, the police have registered a case under SC, ST Atrocity against the young woman's parents and two others and started investigation. The full details are yet to be ascertained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X