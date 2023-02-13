Young man starts bike yatra from Hyderabad to Vizianagaram wishing YS Jagan to become CM again

A young man started a bike trip from Hyderabad out of admiration for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This trip started on 6th of this month and reached Chittoor on Sunday. On this occasion Veerababu who is a big fan of YS Jagan said he belongs ri Kovvuru constituency of West Godavari district and completed B.Tech in four years through the fee reimbursements introduced by the late leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy.



After that he got a job as a software engineer in a company in Hyderabad. He started a bike trip from Hyderabad to Vizianagaram with his fondness for YSR's son CM YS Jagan. The trip starts at 10 am and ends at 6 pm covering 100 to 120 kilometers per day.

He said he is doing night shift duty under 'work from home' while staying in a lodge somewhere at night. He said that the schemes implemented by YS Jagan are very popular and hence he took up the bike yatra wishing that Jagan would become Chief Minister again.