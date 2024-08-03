Young members of Prahari Clubs to sensitise peers on drug abuse, trafficking

Visakhapatnam : In a move to consider proactive steps to prevent children from falling prey to substance abuse and sensitise them about its implications, Prahari Clubs are being formed.

With children as young as nine years are getting drawn to drug abuse, the clubs formed as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) aim at involving students in schools along with Principals and teachers as their members and focus on adopting preventive interventions to help children be more vigilant about substance abuse and trafficking.

As students face increased risk of drug abuse as there is an easy accessibility of drugs, the District Educational Officers in the state were directed to come together to prepare a joint action plan on prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and its illicit trafficking.

In collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, the NCPCR authorities directed the Department of School Education to constitute Prahari Clubs as they would act as an effective mechanism to place a check on the drug menace which is growing at an alarming pace.



Sharing details with The Hans India, nodal officer, Office of Director of School Education V Vijaya Durga, says, “The exercise of forming close to 7,500 Prahari Clubs across Andhra Pradesh is in progress. Earlier, a virtual orientation was given to school managements about formation of such clubs. In most districts across the state, the formation of Prahari Clubs is expected to be completed by August 15.”



In Visakhapatnam, over 600 Prahari Clubs will start functioning. “Already, 400 such clubs have been formed in the district, while the rest will be done very soon. Students from Classes VI to IX will be involved in the endeavour. Also, hyperactive students will essay a significant role as club members,” informs L Chandrakala, DEO, Visakhapatnam.

Following a steep rise in cases of drug abuse among children and a drastic increase in the crime rate wherein a majority of offences was committed in inebriated condition by the youth, Prahari Clubs intend to not just educate students to be vigilant of any suspicious activities happening around but also encourage them to say ‘no’ to drugs.