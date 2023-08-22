Young woman allegedly ends life following lovers suicide in East Godavari

A tragic incident occurred in Yanam where a young woman committed suicide due to distress caused by the addiction and subsequent suicide of her lover in East Godavari.

According to the information provided by the police and locals, Meesala Mounika, a 22-year-old resident of UKV Nagar in Yanam, has been through a series of devastating events. Her parents passed away ten years ago, and she has been studying nursing at Royal College in Chollangi, Tallarevu mandal. Her elder sister and younger sister are married and living with their respective in-laws. Mounika is currently under the care of her uncle, Trimurtulu.

For the past two years, Mounika had been in a relationship with Nimmakayala Chinna from Kurasampet. Unfortunately, two months ago, Chinna, who was addicted to bad habits, asked Mounika's brother for money. In a fit of rage, he set himself on fire and sustained serious injuries. Despite undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kakinada, he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Since Chinna's death, Mounika has been severely affected. She stopped attending college and fell into a state of depression. Tragically, on Monday, she took her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at home. Her uncle, Trimurtulu, filed a complaint with the police, and after a post-mortem examination at the hospital, Mounika's body was handed over to her relatives.

Sub Inspector Nukaraju is leading the investigation into the incident.