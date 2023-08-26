Young woman dies in after bus hits scooty in Srikakulam

In a tragic road accident, a young woman died at Sariapally petrol station in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam. According to the details provided, Kalyani, also known as Shilpa, was a resident of Palasa-Kashibugga Municipality's 20th Ward Shivajinagar. She had performed a fast with her mother in the early morning of Friday and distributed Prasadam to the people around. Kalyani worked as a Physiotherapist at Sri Krishna Hospital in Kasibugga Gandhinagar, run by Dr. Gohgala Jagadish.



On that day, she received a call from a patient and left on her scooty to visit Shigampalli village in Vajrapukottur mandal. Unfortunately, her scooty was hit by the Visakha-Ichhapuram Express bus when she reached Sariapally petrol station. Kalyani suffered a severe injury on her head and bled profusely, resulting in her immediate death. Eyewitnesses informed the police about the incident, but the bus driver fled the scene.

Kalyani's family resides in Purushottapuram, and she lived in a rented house in Shivajinagar. Her father, Ippili Balaraju, works as a cashier, while her mother, Ippili Punyavathi, is a daily wage worker. Her brother is currently searching for employment.

The Kashibugga police have registered a case and moved the body to Palasa Government Social Hospital for postmortem. The funeral took place after the completion of the necessary procedures.