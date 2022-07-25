Youth commits suicide in Vizianagaram, disputes with friends suspected

In a tragic incident, youth committed suicide over suspected disputes with the friends in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. Going into the details. Thallapudi Trinath (24) of Duppada village who iworks as a supervisor at Priya Cements in VT Agrahara. For some time, all the youths of the village have created a WhatsApp group together. Trinath allegedly suffered a severe mental breakdown due to the suspected conflicts that arose regarding some of the messages in their group.



A case has also been registered in One Town due to fights with some people. Trinath, who was more offended by this, sent a status message on WhatsApp at 8.50 am on Sunday morning saying "Bye friends" and reached Alakananda Colony at 9 am and parked the bike next to the railway track.

He committed suicide by falling under the Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express. The deceased has mother Gouramma and father Apparao. GRP SCI Ravi Varma said that a case has been registered and investigation is being carried out.