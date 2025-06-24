Youth launch stir demanding fulfilment of job promises in Anantapur

Anantapur: Hundreds of youth, led by the YSRCP Youth Wing, staged a protest named “Yuvatha Poru” in front of the Anantapur Collectorate on Monday, demanding the NDA government fulfill its election promises.

The protesters, under the leadership of YSRCP Anantapur District Youth President Sake Chandrasekhar, accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of deceiving the unemployed with false promises of jobs and monthly allowances.

The youth raised slogans such as “Babu is back, jobs are gone,” and “We don’t want fake words, we need jobs,” while questioning the whereabouts of the promised annual job calendar and ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance.

The protestors criticised the NDA government for failing to deliver 20 lakh jobs and said not a single unemployed person has received the promised allowance, even a year into the government’s term.

District President Anantha Venkatarami Reddy reminded the public of Nara Lokesh’s statement urging people to grab leaders by the collar if promises weren’t fulfilled.

“Should we now grab the collars of Chandrababu, Lokesh, or Pawan Kalyan?” he questioned.

Leaders condemned what they termed diversion tactics, including fake videos surrounding the death of Singayya and AI-generated speeches of former leader NTR.

They also accused the government of sacking employees appointed under the previous administration, including village volunteers and Beverages Corporation staff.

After the protest, youth leaders submitted a memorandum to DRO Malola, vowing to intensify their agitation in the coming days until justice is served.